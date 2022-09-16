People are also reading…
In Canada, Saskatchewan farmers are worried the soil is too dry to plant winter cereals, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today. At the same time the condition of the wheat crop in Argentina is worsening, with 46% of plants now growing in poor-to-dry moisture conditions, up from 35% last week, according to Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said in a weekly report, Freed said.
“With the bearish demand tilt and the lack of supply concerns short-term, and the US dollar sitting near 20 year highs, the market looks vulnerable to a short-term selloff,” The Hightower Report said today.