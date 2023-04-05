People are also reading…
“Better rain chances in the extended forecasts for the Southern plains may be pulling wheat lower overnight,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was a large dust storm yesterday in the southwestern portion of Kansas that was detectable by satellite.”
Traders continue to watch export news from the EU as well. “For the season that started in July, European Union wheat exports reached 23.15 mln tonnes, up from 21.52 mln at this point last season,” the Hightower Report said.