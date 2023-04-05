Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Analysts are watching a winter storm that will hit the Upper Midwest this week.

Wheat

Wheat markets are stronger today, CHS Hedging said, “getting support from low winter wheat conditions released yesterday afternoon by the USDA.”

Wheat

Wheat markets were mixed as Chicago moved lower “on a quiet news day for wheat,” CHS Hedging said. “The weekly wheat export report showed net …

Wheat

Russia is said to still be insisting that the Black Sea export deal is only extended for 60 days, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Wheat

Wheat futures made a small gap lower as concerns about the Black Sea market ease, but May KC is still up 7 cents on the week going into the US…