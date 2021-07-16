The hotter, drier forecast did provide support for wheat markets, which went higher Friday. “Wheat was higher led by Minneapolis wheat sharply higher on hot/dry forecasts,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. "The USDA announced a sale this morning of SRW wheat to China of 134 tmt for the 2021/2022 marketing year.”
Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said, “Dry weather across North American HRS crop areas pushed MWU to a new high. This is the first time MWU has traded over $9 since October 2012. WU ended near $6.92. Range was $6.70-6.94. $6.94 is near the July 1 high. WU saw the biggest weekly gain in four years.”
