“US has seen a couple weeks of decent export sales, we’ll see if this week holds the trend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Although a record crop is easily achievable this year, the idea of everyone having a perfect crop is quickly falling apart.”
Wheat also is dealing with poor conditions as the spring wheat crop is rated at 9% good-to-excellent, a two point drop from last week. “The rest of the wheat complex may follow (higher),” Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.
