“World wheat fundamentals have not changed much during this price rally,” ADM Investor Services said. “Rally in US futures has now pushed US export prices $30 dollars over Russia.”
“The wheat market traded higher on technicals and decent exports sales announced this morning,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional support from strength in the row crops.”
