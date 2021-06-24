 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

The wheat market was "pressured" by other grains today as selling stayed prevalent in those markets, however Minneapolis wheat stayed strong, Total Farm Marketing said. "Spring wheat rating of 27% good to excellent and 37% poor to very poor have led to recent gains," they said.

Minneapolis "nearly matched it's June 4 high" today, CHS HEdging said, and the September contract gained 14 3/4 cents on Chicago, CHS Hedging said.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Stronger U.S. dollar is a concern for U.S. wheat staying competitive versus global demand, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures posted double digit gains led by a technical bounce in row crops overnight, according to Total Farm Marketing. “Final wheat dema…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

“The dollar is rebounding to remain somewhat strong, highlighting U.S. wheats’ overpriced value when compared to EU and Black Sea supplies,” T…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat prices faltered before noon, CHS Hedging said. “SRW harvest will be slowed down by recent rains,” they said. “HRW harvest will continue …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were the leaders in the overnight session with all three classes up sharply in comparison to corn and soybeans. “Minneapolis is …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News