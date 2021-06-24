The wheat market was "pressured" by other grains today as selling stayed prevalent in those markets, however Minneapolis wheat stayed strong, Total Farm Marketing said. "Spring wheat rating of 27% good to excellent and 37% poor to very poor have led to recent gains," they said.
Minneapolis "nearly matched it's June 4 high" today, CHS HEdging said, and the September contract gained 14 3/4 cents on Chicago, CHS Hedging said.
