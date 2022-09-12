People are also reading…
Wheat markets had a mixed day as traders wait for more headlines about wheat shipments in the Black Sea region. “Wheat was mixed to lower today, as the report highlighted growing Black Sea production and there haven’t been any more headlines about possible changes to the UN grain corridor,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said.
“USDA left US 2022/23 wheat carryout at 610 mln bu.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA left US 2022 wheat crop at 1,783 mln bu. vs 1,646 last year. USDA left US wheat exports at 825 mln bu. vs 800 ly. USDA continues to est US 2022/23 HRW carryout at 256 mln bu. vs 353 ly, SRW 125 vs 94, HRS 127 vs 140, White 75 vs 52 and durum 27 vs 21.”