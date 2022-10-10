 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

“Wheat futures ended sharply higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Dry U.S. Southern Plains weather and forecast offers support. Weekly U.S. export inspections were delayed until Tuesday due to holiday. USDA will show the lower U.S. 2022 wheat crop on Oct. 12. USDA could increase imports, drop food use, feed use and exports.”

“Escalating tensions in Ukraine and Russia gave traders concern that export shipments from that area may be threatened,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “All three classes of wheat gapped higher overnight. Drought continues to be a concern for Argentina’s wheat crop which is just over a month from the start of harvest.”

