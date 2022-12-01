 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

“Futures closed the day out lower across the three markets with the gains from yesterday gone,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive with sales this week well below estimates and well below the weekly pace needed. The U.S. dollar traded weaker throughout the day but that offered no support to wheat, perhaps limiting the losses.”

“Wheat futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “New month, same old news. Lower Russia export prices continues to offer resistance to US wheat futures. Weekly US wheat exports were near 5 mln bu. Season to date exports are 494 mln vs 526 last year. Some feel USDA could eventually lower US exports 20-30 mln bu.”

