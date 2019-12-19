Wheat’s friendly trend has been because of great exports, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. He noted that the price has been baked into the market, so there wasn’t much follow-through in today’s trade, but this could trigger some profit-taking.
Total wheat export commitments are at 655 mln bushels, as compared to 612 mln last year, ADM Investor Services said. They also noted that current guesses for the Dec. 1 wheat stocks are around 1.970 bln bushels, which would be a slight decrease from last year’s 2.009 bln.
