Wheat markets are seeing follow through strength “after a firm session yesterday,” Total Farm Marketing said. The firmer grain complex is supporting the market as futures are “trying to push through multiple levels of resistance established by moving averages over top.”
Wheat is finding strength this morning, with support coming from lower production to this point from Russia, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. Russia is estimating harvest at 72.9 mmt so far, compared to 84.1 mmt a year ago.
