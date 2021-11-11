“The battle for 2022 U.S. acres is already starting with higher planting costs possibly favoring wheat and oilseeds vs corn,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Basis has a firm tone for all wheat and is at the high end of the historical averages.”
The wheat markets are showing a “split personality” this morning with spring wheat up double digits and winter wheat slightly lower in the Minneapolis markets, Barchart said. “Russia announced plans to restrict January to June wheat exports via an export quota.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.