Markets are mixed to start the day as Kansas City and Minneapolis markets are picking back up after losses, CHS Hedging said. “KC wheat is going to stay reactive to the weather forecasts. Minneapolis wheat is dealing with a blizzard through much of the growing region in the Upper Midwest this week, but the temperatures later next week and beyond do start to warm.”
