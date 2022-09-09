People are also reading…
Wheat futures are higher as uncertainty over Black Sea export corridor continues. According to Steve Freed of ADM Investors, Ukraine farmers can’t or won’t move their grain at current prices, ongoing projections of major winter Ukraine acreage losses, and the impact of low or absent fertilizer application offers support to wheat prices.
BAGE lowered their Argentine wheat planted area from 6.6 million hectares to 6.1 million vs 6.7 million last year, as frost damage the past two weeks added to the drought impact, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.