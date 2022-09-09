 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

Wheat futures are higher as uncertainty over Black Sea export corridor continues. According to Steve Freed of ADM Investors, Ukraine farmers can’t or won’t move their grain at current prices, ongoing projections of major winter Ukraine acreage losses, and the impact of low or absent fertilizer application offers support to wheat prices.

BAGE lowered their Argentine wheat planted area from 6.6 million hectares to 6.1 million vs 6.7 million last year, as frost damage the past two weeks added to the drought impact, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“Futures caught fire today after comments from President Putin over the export deal with Ukraine, suggesting he may want to revise the current…

Wheat

While, Ukraine and Russian export values continue to trade at a sizable discount to the U.S, keeping wheat prices lower, wheat is up this morn…

Wheat

“Wheat is creeping higher as tensions rise in Ukraine and an extension of the grain corridor deal is in serious doubt,” CHS Hedging said.

Wheat

Russian wheat exports are expected to increase in September as they have record wheat production, CHS Hedging said. “Futures are lower but hav…

Wheat

Russia harvested 88.2 mln tons of wheat in bunker weight as of Sept. 2, compared with 66.4 mln tons this time last year, according to ADM Inve…

Wheat

Wheat markets gave up overnight gains, “topping out again near Friday’s high as grain movement continues out of Ukraine,” CHS Hedging said.

Wheat

Wheat Futures are higher, gaining back some of what was lost yesterday as the US dollar is back lower, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS He…

Wheat

“Today, the wheat market gave up a good portion of the ground it picked up yesterday on comments by Russian President Putin that he was taking…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News