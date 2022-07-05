Wheat markets are expected to trade lower “as there are no signs of support for prices yet,” CHS Hedging said. The world supply of wheat is still very tight, however, which may be cause for extreme volatility.
There is “extensive selling with little to no relief” in the wheat market, Blue Line Futures said. “The market is as oversold as it has ever been, but it may not be enough to end the pressure.”
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.