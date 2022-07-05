 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

Wheat markets are expected to trade lower “as there are no signs of support for prices yet,” CHS Hedging said. The world supply of wheat is still very tight, however, which may be cause for extreme volatility.

There is “extensive selling with little to no relief” in the wheat market, Blue Line Futures said. “The market is as oversold as it has ever been, but it may not be enough to end the pressure.”

People are also reading…

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat markets were lower as the Winter Wheat harvest is expanding through the Great Plains and Midwest. Trends are down in all three markets. …

Wheat

Nearby world wheat futures fell to their lowest weekly close since the first week of the Ukraine war, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marke…

Wheat

Wheat markets are lower on a “lack of demand,” as well as favorable conditions and ongoing harvest activity, CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew ad…

Wheat

Argentina’s 2022/23 wheat crop suffers from dryness over the past couple of months, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Dryness is expected to con…

Wheat

“The wheat market finished the day mixed with Mpls lagging KC and Chicago,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew pressure from fav…

Wheat

Dry weather around the U.S. will speed up the winter wheat harvest, Total Farm Marketing said. “Wheat may be finding resistance from instabili…

Wheat

Some feel U.S. SRW export prices may be low enough to increase export demand according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Wheat

The Ukraine war rallied wheat futures but high prices may have rationed demand enough to send futures lower, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News