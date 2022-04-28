 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“Rain in the northern Plains and Canada may slow plantings of the spring wheat crop there – this may somewhat offset the higher estimate of Canadian wheat acres,” Total Farm Marketing said.

“Talk of slower Black Sea wheat exports has Matif new crop wheat futures making new highs,” ADM Investor Services said. “There is talk that lower Black Sea wheat exports could increase demand for EU new crop exports. There is talk that hot weather in India could reduce their export supplies.”

Russian wheat exports continue, and may actually increase drastically, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Reuters is reporting this week tha…

The good-to-excellent rating for winter wheat - 38% this year compared to almost 50% last year - is definitely a concern for some, said Seth M…

Wheat markets were higher: Minneapolis up on forecast of another blizzard this week in Spring Wheat growing area, Chicago was lower on specula…

New highs in the dollar overnight are likely creating headwinds for the wheat rallies, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. July Chic…

“Like most commodities, wheat traded higher overnight on concern about lower Black Sea wheat exports,” ADM Investor Services said. “There is a…

Wheat markets were down yesterday on what appeared to be follow through speculative selling tied to wire reports indicating Russia has a very …

“Wheat futures made a big gap higher overnight, unsurprising after winter wheat conditions came in near a record low,” CHS Hedging said. “Cold…

Wheat futures are “following world markets higher,” but a higher dollar is making U.S. wheat “less competitive,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging…

Matif wheat futures made new contract highs, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. That’s because of Putin’s comments that peace talks wi…

Wheat markets are mixed with possible rains coming to the Southwestern plains. The Northern plains are facing cool weather, CHS Hedging said, …

