“Rain in the northern Plains and Canada may slow plantings of the spring wheat crop there – this may somewhat offset the higher estimate of Canadian wheat acres,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“Talk of slower Black Sea wheat exports has Matif new crop wheat futures making new highs,” ADM Investor Services said. “There is talk that lower Black Sea wheat exports could increase demand for EU new crop exports. There is talk that hot weather in India could reduce their export supplies.”
