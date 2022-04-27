 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

New highs in the dollar overnight are likely creating headwinds for the wheat rallies, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. July Chicago wheat has tacked on nearly $1 per bushel in April as concerns grow over the winter wheat crop amounting to anything in parts of southwestern Kansas, southeastern Colorado and areas in Oklahoma and Texas due to the relentless drought.

Canadian farmers will plant less canola and more wheat this spring, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. A survey of farmers found that acreage intentions may have been influenced by drought in western Canada and input costs.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Russian wheat exports continue, and may actually increase drastically, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Reuters is reporting this week tha…

Wheat

The good-to-excellent rating for winter wheat - 38% this year compared to almost 50% last year - is definitely a concern for some, said Seth M…

Wheat

Wheat markets were higher: Minneapolis up on forecast of another blizzard this week in Spring Wheat growing area, Chicago was lower on specula…

Wheat

Wheat markets were down yesterday on what appeared to be follow through speculative selling tied to wire reports indicating Russia has a very …

Wheat

All classes of wheat had double-digit losses today, with Kansas City and Chicago making new lows for the week, according to CHS Hedging.

Wheat

“Wheat futures made a big gap higher overnight, unsurprising after winter wheat conditions came in near a record low,” CHS Hedging said. “Cold…

Wheat

“Like most commodities, wheat traded higher overnight on concern about lower Black Sea wheat exports,” ADM Investor Services said. “There is a…

Wheat

Wheat markets should continue to see “limited downside” in the market, supported by adverse U.S. weather and the war in Ukraine, Nick Paumen o…

Wheat

All three classes of wheat made lows early in the day and recovered most of their losses by the end of the day, according to CHS Hedging.

Wheat

Wheat is still wheat and the trade is not expecting many changes to U.S. or world balance sheets tomorrow, according to ADM Investor Services.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News