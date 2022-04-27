New highs in the dollar overnight are likely creating headwinds for the wheat rallies, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. July Chicago wheat has tacked on nearly $1 per bushel in April as concerns grow over the winter wheat crop amounting to anything in parts of southwestern Kansas, southeastern Colorado and areas in Oklahoma and Texas due to the relentless drought.
Canadian farmers will plant less canola and more wheat this spring, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. A survey of farmers found that acreage intentions may have been influenced by drought in western Canada and input costs.