Wheat

“Wheat is creeping higher as tensions rise in Ukraine and an extension of the grain corridor deal is in serious doubt,” CHS Hedging said.

Wheat futures prices are higher as Russian President Putting suggested “Ukraine grain exports are not going to African and Middle East countries,” ADM Investor Services said. “Ukraine wheat exports are slow and there is talk that War is limiting wheat flow to port elevators.”

