Wheat Dec 2, 2022

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

"Futures rallied today across the three markets on little for fresh news," Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. "Weakness in the U.S. dollar a…

Wheat

Trade is mixed today on the Chinese situation and continued competition from Russia, despite the U.S. dollar's weakness, Ami Heesch of CHS Hed…

Wheat

"Futures closed the day out lower across the three markets with the gains from yesterday gone," Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. "U.S. whe…

Wheat

"Futures closed lower across the three markets with a lack of fresh news to trade," Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. "Chicago futures rema…

Wheat

"All three wheat markets were able to shake off early selling, with Mpls leading a recovery to higher values. The late rally was able to stop …

Wheat

The wheat market is mixed with Chicago firmer on optimism of easing COVID restrictions in China and the possibility of renewed Chinese busines…

Wheat

Russia wheat export prices are still the lowest for buyers. Meanwhile Russia continues to bomb Ukraine cities and infrastructure. Half of Ukra…

Wheat

Wheat markets "continue to feel pressure" from Black Sea export potential, CHS Hedging said. "Matif futures seem to be suggesting a short-term…

Wheat

Wheat is in a "mixed bag" from stiff competition for U.S. product and a technical bounce off yesterday's weakness, CHS Hedging said.

Wheat

Lower trade is expected today in the wheat market as global supplies are "ample," CHS Hedging said. Black sea competition is ramping up, which…