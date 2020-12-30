 Skip to main content
Wheat

The wheat markets are quiet this morning, with the winter wheat lower, and Minneapolis mixed, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.

The market remains in a solid uptrend and the chart pattern for Kansas City wheat is more positive than Chicago, according to The Hightower Report. The market does not seem to have the supply fundamentals for an extended run higher, but the bullish outside market forces, an inflationary tilt to commodity markets and a continued surge higher in the other grain markets leaves the trend up.

