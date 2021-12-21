The wheat market is looking to find its footing following losses in recent weeks, Total Farm Marketing said. Mixed trade this morning has giving no indication of direction. “Outside of the windstorm last week that caused some damage, some feel uncomfortable with the dry conditions in the western plains heading deeper into winter.”
Wheat markes were mixed after a “volatile day” yesterday, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “Trading volume remains light,” he said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.