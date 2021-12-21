 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

The wheat market is looking to find its footing following losses in recent weeks, Total Farm Marketing said. Mixed trade this morning has giving no indication of direction. “Outside of the windstorm last week that caused some damage, some feel uncomfortable with the dry conditions in the western plains heading deeper into winter.”

Wheat markes were mixed after a “volatile day” yesterday, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “Trading volume remains light,” he said.

Grain futures prices

