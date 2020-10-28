Significant precipitation is still expected in West Texas and from the Texas Panhandle through Oklahoma and south-central Kansas into Thursday, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. This will significantly increase soil moisture and be beneficial for newly planted winter crops. The six-to 10-day forecast for the Midwest is cool and dry.
The wheat market traded lower on rain across the U.S. and the Black Sea Region, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Prices saw additional pressure from technical selling and possible month end positioning.