Global demand helped wheat prices move higher on Tuesday, and traders were also watching winter wheat planting progress. “Wheat prices bounced higher on decent global demand for wheat,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spring wheat harvest is basically completed, and winter wheat plantings are off to a good start.”
“Wheat futures traded higher. Some link the buying to continued dryness across parts of Russia and Ukraine,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Ukraine lowered their 2020 wheat crop to 25 mmt versus USDA 27. Winter wheat is 60 pct of Russia total wheat crop and 95 pct of Ukraine total wheat crop.”