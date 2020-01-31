“The wheat market traded lower on lack of fresh supportive news and waning buying interest as investors look for a safer place to park their monies,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Russian wheat crop was last estimated at a record 79.5 mmt and Ukraine’s harvest was plentiful at 28.3 mmt.”
"Going forward, wheat futures may move into more of a sideways, choppy trading range as we look to see the development of this year’s U.S. winter wheat crop,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The forecast is mostly dry across hard red winter wheat country, with some pockets of heavier precipitation in the southeastern U.S.”