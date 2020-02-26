“News (for wheat) continues to focus on the spread of the coronavirus, causing traders to be nervous about the effects of the virus on the world economy,” Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said.
The selling on wheat “dried up” on Tuesday, The Hightower Report said. With the outlook for tightening stocks may turn the market higher today, they said, but it would take a break through resistance.
