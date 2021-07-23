Wheat markets traded lower, led by big losses in Minneapolis. “The forecasts for next week show better chances of rain for Minnesota and into Canada that led to some selling pressure in the Minneapolis market,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.
Wheat also dealt with the outside pressure of lower corn and soybean markets this week, ADM Investor Services said. “U.S. export prices remains a premium to other export origins.”
