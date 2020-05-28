The weaker U.S. Dollar helped wheat today as well as EU production cuts. The European Commision lowered the expectations for the wheat crop by 4.3 mmt due to the hot and dry weather in portions of the area.
“There was some new interest in Russia new crop wheat near $200,” ADM Investor Services said. “Russia domestic flour prices have eased on a slowdown in demand but are still historically high. West Europe remains dry.”
