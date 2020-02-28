“Wheat futures traded mixed. Concern about lower world demand and higher world 2020 supply offered resistance to wheat futures,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Continued spread of coronavirus could slow global food demand.”
Analysts are expecting record world wheat production.
“The International Grains Council expects 2020/21 world wheat production to reach 769 MMT, which would be an all-time record for production,” Barchart.com said. “The IGC also hiked its 2019/20 old crop wheat production forecast by 2 MMT to 763 MMT.”
