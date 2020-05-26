“Wheat futures took a back seat to higher US equity and lower US Dollar trade,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher financial markets and new US soybean sales to China and soymeal sales to the unknown sparked new buying in soybeans. Corn followed. Chicago wheat is still traded lower. KC and Minn managed some gains.”
“The wheat market was mixed with spring wheat planting concerns and beneficial rain events in Europe and the Black Sea Region,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Ukraine was thought to have nearly exhausted their wheat export quota. More crop reductions are expected for Russian and Ukraine.”