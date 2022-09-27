 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

Wheat is trading higher in all three classes this morning, CHS Hedging said, as global tensions stay high. That should keep the market volatile moving forward as any news may drive the market.

Wheat markets are higher as conflict in the Black Sea continues, ADM Investor Services said. “USDA estimated that 31% of U.S. winter wheat crop is planted.”

People are also reading…

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

The Russia situation and Putin throwing out blackmail nuclear talk has the market jittered, according to The Hightower Report.

Wheat

Markets quieted overnight as the market turned its attention to this morning’s trade, CHS Hedging said. “Decent rainfall over the Northern hal…

Wheat

A number of factors worked against wheat markets to begin the week. “The wheat market was under pressure from significant strength in the US d…

Wheat

“Futures had a back-and-forth day but managed to finish the day higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The news out of Russia wit…

Wheat

“The wheat market is all about geopolitics,” Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning after Russian moves overnight in the Ukraine.

Wheat

No one is sure what will happen to exports from Ukraine and Russia but ideas are that they will both export aggressively as USDA world supply …

Wheat

A strong U.S. dollar and weakness in the stock market plus talk of continued weak demand for U.S. wheat helped to pressure wheat prices lower.…

Wheat

Wheat is trending lower as lower Black Sea wheat export prices offers resistance, Steve Freed of ADM Investors, said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News