The wheat harvest in Australia “was the lowest in 12 years,” Allendale said. They noted the drought across the eastern part of the country hurt crops, and production is coming in near 15.17 mln tonnes, the lowest mark since 2008.
Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said the head and shoulders pattern seen in the market right now is bearish and “trends of lower highs and lower lows continues to play out in Chicago wheat.” He noted that traders who want to be in a long position on wheat might consider Kansas City as opposed to Chicago.
