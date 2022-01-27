The wheat market was on the defensive as the investment community pocketed profits, according to CHS Hedging. There was also additional pressure from the strong dollar.
Tensions have eased a bit in the Black Sea region but the situation is not resolved and it will continue to affect the wheat market, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices, links to charts.