 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

The wheat market was on the defensive as the investment community pocketed profits, according to CHS Hedging. There was also additional pressure from the strong dollar.

Tensions have eased a bit in the Black Sea region but the situation is not resolved and it will continue to affect the wheat market, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Check your area cash bids for grains.

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices, links to charts.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

China imported a record 9.8 mmt of wheat in 2021 and continues to sell wheat from reserves. Much of this is for feeding, according to Steve Fr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market traded higher on worries about Russia potentially invading Ukraine, according to CHS Hedging. The Black Sea region is a prima…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures are higher as tension between US, Ukraine and Russia escalates, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. U.S. embassy families…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

USDA could increase U.S. 2022 winter wheat acres in their first estimate today, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Trade estimates …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

The Russia-Ukraine situation remains a major headline impacting the world wheat market, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Most of the wheat rally is due to concern over Black Sea exports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets suffered from profit-taking today “despite rising tensions in Ukraine,” CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional pressure from …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine are keeping a bid under the wheat complex, CHS Hedging said. The market has been bucking the o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

U.S. hard red winter wheat weather is drier than normal, and the pattern could extend into spring, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat exports last week came in slightly above expectations, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “Wheat futures are trading near yesterday’s l…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News