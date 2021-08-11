Lower ending stocks are predicted in tomorrow’s USDA report, while record production expected to be confirmed. Also, U.S. corn prices have dropped vs. feed wheat, lowering the feeding of wheat, Total Farm Marketing said.
Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said wheat futures may be seeing some positioning ahead of WASDE, “as fundamentals remain bullish.”
Both Russia’s and Canada’s estimated wheat production fell, said Steve Freed ADM Investor Services. Russian wheat yields are running lower than last year, its agriculture ministry said, and according to Refinitiv Commodities Research, Canada’s wheat production “plunges” as another heat wave returns to the Southern Prairies, Freed said.
