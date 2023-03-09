“Russia continues to offer wheat below everyone else and the USDA still forecasts their old crop production at 92 mmt, below most estimates in the 100-105 mmt range,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…More Ukrainian wheat is being sold to the EU as they have been otherwise unable to compete with Russian for African or Middle East imports.”
Overall it was a tough day for wheat markets.
“The wheat markets were hit hard by fund selling pressure it appeared today with all three classes at least 20 cents lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. "The Minneapolis market made contract lows on the day as the market isn’t too far from the $8 market.”
