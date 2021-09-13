Supply concerns are hitting the wheat market as the winter wheat crop moved to 12% planted in today’s report, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.
“Early this morning, corn and wheat both were down hard, wheat pressured more by spillover from Paris milling futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The trade was still processing last week’s Stats Canada report that dropped their production numbers, but still not as much as the trade had anticipated.”
