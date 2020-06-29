Heavy rains in Kansas over the weekend could cause some harvest problems. We will see over the next couple of days how large of an impact that will be. Rains forecasted in the Eastern Corn Belt could cause an issue for harvest but likely will be minimal at this point, said Joe Barker of CHS Hedging.
Wheat futures are trading mostly unchanged to 3 cents higher after the weekend break, Brugler Marketing reported. Chicago soft red winter wheat is the firmest. Wheat futures fell sharply on Thursday and Friday. Chicago wheat futures were down the most on the last trading day of the week, with losses of as much as 12 3/4 cents.