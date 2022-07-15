People are also reading…
While wheat futures were firm overnight, for the month to date wheat prices are down 81-1/2 in SRW, down 98-1/4 in HRW, down 77 in HRS; Year-To-Date nearby futures are up 4% in SRW, up 6% in HRW, down -7% in HRS, Total Farm Marketing said today.
Wheat futures have struggled the most of the three grain markets with prices “within a stone's throw of last week's lows,” Blue Line Futures said this morning. “The Bulls have their work cut out for them, regarding repairing the technical damage that has been done over the last two months.”