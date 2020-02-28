Wheat prices were down overnight, touching its lowest level since Dec. 13. The Hightower Report says the lack of a significant weather issue for northern hemisphere winter wheat crops, especially for exporters, “has added to the bearish tone” of the market. Traders will monitor March temperatures closely.
Stewart-Peterson says wheat is directly correlated to crude oil prices “as crude oil is reflective in the price of the Russian ruble.” Weak crude oil markets softened the ruble against the dollar, making Russia more competitive in the global wheat market.
