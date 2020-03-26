Wheat is “quietly lower” this morning, Christopher Steinhoff of CHS Hedging said. “Pressure comes from a negative tone to the corn market,” he said, noting that the fundamental picture should still be viewed as positive.
“There are some rumors Russia may put export restrictions on some of its wheat given the high prices within Russia,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “I would still be hedging July 20 at 520 though. For some clients, we have standing orders to buy the 520 July put for 20 cents. That option currently trades for about 40, as July futures trade at 500.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.