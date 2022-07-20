People are also reading…
“Mpls wheat was lower on the close while KC and Chicago closed higher in a handful of front trading months,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The U.S. $ rebounds today after the last three days of lower trade, adding some pressure to the wheat markets… U.S. wheat regions remain dry, but some temperature relief may be in sight.”
Overseas news continued to be a big factor for wheat markets, as analysts reacted to news of Egypt canceling a tender for Western Hemisphere wheat. “Egypt canceled their tender for Western Hemisphere wheat, after avoiding EU and the Black Sea,” Brugler Marketing said.