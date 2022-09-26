 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

A number of factors worked against wheat markets to begin the week. “The wheat market was under pressure from significant strength in the US dollar and concerns of a slowing global economy,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices continue to be pressured from rising Russian wheat production estimates.”

“Wheat futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher US Dollar and lower Russian wheat prices weighed on wheat futures. Weekly US wheat exports were near 19 mln bu. vs 143 last year. This was less than expected. US prices are above both EU and Russia. Season to date exports were near 285 mln bu. vs 299 last year.”

