“Wheat prices drew strength from a decline in spring wheat conditions and technical buying,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited from slow demand for US wheat and plentiful world supplies. Mpls tested recent contract lows, trading 1-2 cents above them in most months. KC closed 7-9 cents above contract lows in most months.”
“Spring wheat harvest is 15% complete, up 9% from last year but down 9% from the 10-year average,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Winter wheat harvest is 90% complete, up 3% vs last year and down 2% from the 10-year average. Egypt is tendering for wheat today. Sharp rally in Chinese feed grain prices.”