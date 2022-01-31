Wheat future markets were “falling apart at the midday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Volatility in wheat will remain high due to the Ukrainian border conflict.”
“Wheat futures traded lower on less talk about Russia invading Ukraine,” ADM Investor Services said. “Russia UN Ambassador said that there is no proof of Russia invading Ukraine despite Russia troop buildup on the Ukraine border.”
