All three wheat classes are trading steady, after seeing significant losses Wednesday, CHS Hedging said. “Wheat is expected to trade sideways to lower without any excitement from the Black Sea region.”
“Wheat futures dropped sharply in part due to lower Russia prices and work to drop sanctions on Russia Bank that could increase Russia grain and fertilizer exports,” ADM Investor Services said.
