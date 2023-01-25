“All 3 classes of wheat have moved into the gaps made in Monday’s lower trade, with only Chicago trading above it so far,” CHS Hedging said.
March wheat closed sharply higher on the session yesterday, with follow-through buying overnight, The Hightower Report said. “Talk that the market is oversold after Mondays sharp break to new lows for the move helped to support the bounce.”
