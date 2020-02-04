Wheat markets saw some movement higher, climbing back from some recent weakness, said Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging.
Analysts will be watching for the next Supply and Demand report out Feb. 11 for what it could mean for wheat markets, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
“Some could see USDA raise the otal wheat 2019/20 demand as much as 65 mln bu. This could be enough to rally March Chicago wheat closer to 5.80,” Freed said.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.