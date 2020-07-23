Wheat markets are expecting “amply world supplies” and lots of harvest activity, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging, leading to losses on the day. Production estimates for the EU and Black Sea helped, but not enough as cuts were not as big as hoped for.
There has been a lack of world wheat trade offers, giving resistence to the market, “despite talk of lower supplies in Europe and Russia,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.
