“Wheat prices were on the defensive, despite a reduction in ending stocks and a hike in exports for most all classes of wheat,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Egypt bought another slug of wheat from the Black Sea Region… We may have seen a haircut to the ending stocks, but the world is not hurting for supplies of wheat.”
“Wheat futures traded lower led by Chicago,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services said. “Talk commercials may be shipping spring wheat to Chicago for delivery plus fact Egypt bought Russia and Romanian wheat in their tender offered resistance. USDA lowered US 2019/20 wheat carryout 25 mln bu. due to higher exports. Exports were increased, mostly in spring wheat.”