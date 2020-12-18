Strategie Grains noted that next year’s wheat production in the EU could total 129.6 million metric tons, up 9% from this year which saw several regions struggle with weather, Allendale said.
The U.S. dollar continues to remain at the lowest it’s been since 2018, which would help exports, but Russia has an export tax on their wheat going into effect in February so we’ll see how much Russia can get out prior to then, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
