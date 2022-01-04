Strength in the dollar is “acting like a wet rag” over price action, Total Farm Marketing said. A slower export pace is also discouraging buying interest, but prices may find support from the U.S. row crops, while the U.S. plains deal with a dry forecast.
The wheat market has limited its losses overnight, but expect any gains to be limited, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. That weight comes from a “lack of demand” and bearish technical action.
